Vets to attend the International Sheep Dog Society’s 2023 World Sheepdog Trials in Dromoredro

The North of Ireland Veterinary Association (NIVA) is hosting an event for members of the veterinary community including practice personnel, veterinary nurses, friends and family to attend the International Sheep Dog Society World trials, which will be held in Dromore from September 13.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 9th Aug 2023, 12:33 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 12:33 BST

Here 240 competitors from all over the world who have qualified in their own countries will compete with their sheepdogs. This is the first time the World trial is coming to Northern Ireland.

The day will comprise of grandstand seats to watch the trials throughout the day.

There will be a private lunch in a marquee when NIVA guests will have the opportunity to hear from Dr Viola Hebeler on a veterinary surgeon’s approach to sheepdog training.

Dr Viola Hebeler her sheepdogs. Pic credit: NIVADr Viola Hebeler her sheepdogs. Pic credit: NIVA
Dr Viola Hebeler her sheepdogs. Pic credit: NIVA

Dr Hebeler said: “Since my youth, animals have had a decisive influence on my life. It all started with the horses, but many years ago I came across the dog – my border collies.

"I am a specialist veterinarian for horses and have additional qualifications in sports medicine for dogs and in the field of veterinary chiropractic for dogs and horses.”

Tickets for the event are available until August 31 and are available from: https://vetni.co.uk/events/sheepdog/

Dr Esther Skelly-Smith, President of NIVA added: “We are very much looking forward to the event and to observe dogs working at the peak of their career.

"Sheepdogs are enormously important to the agricultural community across Northern Ireland.

"They make an invaluable contribution to the work of farms and are very much part of farming families here.”

