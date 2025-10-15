Victorian Week in Carrickfergus to feature talks, workshops, shows and more

Victorian Week runs from November 1-8 at Carrickfergus Museum & Civic Centre. Photo: NI World

Carrickfergus Museum and Carrickfergus and District Historical Society are bringing a celebration of the Victorian era to the town this autumn.

Victorian Week will feature a variety of events from craft workshops and shows to lunchtime talks and entertainment for kids.

The programme, more information on which is available at https://www.carrickfergushistoricalsociety.org.uk/events, also features a talk on Charlotte Riddell, the Carrick-born author who was recently honoured with a blue heritage plaque in the town.

Victorian Week runs from November 1-8 at Carrickfergus Museum and Civic Centre.