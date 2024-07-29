The 2024 Red Sails Festival in Portstewart was brought to a close by its traditional fireworks display on Saturday (July 27).

Thousands of people packed the Prom area to watch the display which followed a fantastic week of entertainment in the seaside town.

The fireworks spectacular was a hit with some of the comments on the Red Sails Facebook page including “Have to say the fireworks were the best we have seen to date of any fireworks display in Portstewart” and “The best evening – thank you”.