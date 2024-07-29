Vikings sought to race Longships for good cause

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Could you be a Viking for a day and raise vital funds to help protect children and young people from abuse?

NSPCC Northern Ireland has issued a ‘call to oars’ to businesses, families and individuals to form teams of 10 people and sign-up for the 2024 Viking Boat Race which will take place at Cutters Wharf Belfast on Sunday 25 August.

On the day, hundreds of ‘Vikings’ will have the opportunity to race replica Longships on the River Lagan in pursuit of the coveted Viking Horn Trophy, all while raising money for NSPCC NI. Boats will be supplied by Ardglass Viking Association, who will accompany each crew during ‘battle’.

For those who prefer dry land, admission to Cutters Wharf is free and spectators and competitors can enjoy lots of family fun and entertainment, including music, a raffle and barbecue.

Ardglass Vikings Chris Brown, Sean Keogh, Kieran Devlin and Philip Keenan. (Pic: Dermot Loughlin)

Each team is asked to raise a minimum sponsorship of £500 (this includes race entry fee) or go the extra mile and raise £750 or more to receive a goody bag, BBQ item, drink and lots of other goodies. Teams can register at: www.cutterswharf.co.uk

Catherine Millar General Manger of Cutters Wharf said: “Once again, Cutters Wharf are partnering with Barefoot Wine to host this fun and family-friendly, all-day event.

“Admission is free, and Cutters Wharf will be open as usual for food and drinks.

“Patrons can come and watch the races from the bar and restaurant or enjoy an outdoor barbecue.

Ardglass Vikings Sean Keogh, Chris Brown, Philip Keenan and Kieran Devlin. Pic: Dermot Loughlin

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone along to this great event which will raise much needed funds for NSPCC Northern Ireland.”

Sean Keogh of Ardglass Vikings Association added: “This will be Ardglass Viking Association’s 22nd year supporting NSPCC Northern Ireland and the event gets better and better every year.

“You don’t have to be super fit to take part as it’s all about timing and working together rather than sheer strength.

“It’s great craic and it’s also a great spectacle for families and spectators alike.”

Emily Harrow, NSPCC Northern Ireland Corporate and Events Fundraising Manager, said: “Since the race started in 2001, more than £162,000 has been raised to support NSPCC services and help us make a real difference to the lives of children and young people in Northern Ireland.

“Every penny raised stays in Northern Ireland to help and support children, young people and families across the region, through NSPCC’s range of dedicated services.

“The annual NSPCC Viking Boat Race is the perfect way to combine fun, team building and fundraising. So, jump on board and sign up your team today.”

