There will be special musical guests Lisburn Ukes, as well as the Ulster Woodturners, Templepatrick Branch who will be doing demos on their lathe to show how you can create beautifully crafted pieces.

Lots of free kids' activities will be available all afternoon including magician shows at 1pm, 2pm and 3pm, face-painting, apple-themed crafting activities and tree seed planting with the LCCC Big Tree Project.

Ballance House

A host of local crafters will be at the Fair: from baby blankets; fabric, woollen and paper crafts; art works and decoupage; honey, chutneys and oils; to jewellery. Local apple varieties, apple juice and cookbook will also be on sale.

Join a guided tour of the 19th century Parlour and Ulster-New Zealand Exhibition. The Tea barn will be open for snacks and light lunches.

