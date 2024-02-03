Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ExploreABC app allows visitors to connect to a series of self-guided walking tours across Lurgan Park and Solitude Park, Banbridge. The audio trails are particularly good for those with sight loss.

Speaking at the launch of ExploreABC, Lord Mayor Alderman Margaret Tinsley said: “Our parks and open spaces bring lots of health and wellbeing benefits to residents and visitors. Our new audio trails encourage park users to truly connect with the unique sights, sounds and species within our parks.

“As we edge closer to spring, more and more people will be going outdoors and these audio trails will serve as a great education tool for all visitors to Lurgan and Solitude Parks.”

Leanne McShane, ABC Council; Lord Mayor Margaret Tinsley, Kelley Rushton, David Weir, Tony Morgan. Picture: ABC Borough Council

Lurgan Park is the largest urban park in Northern Ireland and second largest in Ireland, after Phoenix Park in Dublin. The park boasts many paths for walking, a super play area and large green spaces. The audio trail within the park includes a tree trail, nature trail, family activity trail and heritage trail.

Solitude Park is perfectly placed to walk along the banks of the River Bann as it meanders through Banbridge town. The park’s audio trails include a nature trail and family activity trail.

ExploreABC is part of the Get Moving ABC initiative and has been funded by the Department for Communities Access and Inclusion programme, ABC Council and the National Lottery Heritage Fund through the Lurgan Townscape Heritage Scheme.

The Royal National Institute of the Blind (RNIB) has also supported the project.