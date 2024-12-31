Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Have you made a New Year’s resolution to try out a new sport? Then, how about pickleball?

Pickleball is a fun sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis. It can be played both indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court with a slightly modified tennis net.

Two or four players use solid paddles to hit a perforated polymer ball, over a net – and now Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is to stage a Pickleball Festival at its leisure centres in Coleraine and Ballymoney.

Open to newcomers/beginners and more experienced players, each festival will run as two competitions in one. Enjoy not only the competitive side but also the fun and social interaction this fantastic sport has to offer.

Council's Sports and Wellbeing Development Unit is to stage a series of Pickleball Festivals in the New Year. CREDIT CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

Grab a partner and register via entry form link as spaces are limited to eight pairs per experience category. If you require any further information, please contact [email protected]