Visitors to Islandmagee will have the chance to spot some amazing marine creatures this weekend with a Whale Watch Ireland event at Portmuck.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Saturday, May 17, it is one of a series of free and guided watches happening at local headlands and vantage points as part of all-Ireland whale watch day.

Now in its 23rd year, Whale Watch Ireland is once again being held to coincide with National Biodiversity Week Ireland (May 16-25).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pádraig Whooley, IWDG Sightings Officer said: "It is hoped that moving it from late summer will improve our odds of hosting this outdoor event in better weather conditions, as in recent years late August has simply become too unreliable with strong winds and rain.

Visitors to Islandmagee will have the chance to spot some amazing marine creatures this weekend with a Whale Watch Ireland event at Portmuck. Photo: Ian Enlander

"These simultaneous land-based watches at 14 sites around the Irish coast provide IWDG researchers, whale enthusiasts and citizen scientists alike with a unique overview of whale and dolphin activity on the day, and you can play an important part.

"While there are of course no guarantees of sightings, given reasonable weather you have a good chance of seeing some of the species that can be seen locally. We advise participants to dress appropriately for the weather conditions on the day. Please note, there are no boats involved and no bookings necessary.

"As some sites will require a short walk, sensible footwear is recommended. You should bring binoculars, your sense of humour and refreshments. Please leave your pets at home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Islandmagee event is suitable for all ages and is aimed at everyone from the novice wildlife enthusiast to more experienced naturalist, with a keen interest in marine wildlife and biological recording.

"In the event of unsuitable weather your watch leader may need to cancel your local event at short notice; so, if any doubt, please check in with them or on www.iwdg.ie/events,” Pádraig added.

The Islandmagee Whale Watch will be led by Ian Enlander ([email protected]) and will meet on Saturday, May 17 at 5pm in Portmuck car park.

Viewing will be from the headland above Portmuck Harbour, with participants reminded that this has no railings, so take care and supervise any children in your group. Unfortunately there is no access for wheelchair users.

Participants are also asked to please bring binoculars and a telescope if they have them.