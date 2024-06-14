Whether you want to educate yourself, or if you want to find new ways to have an exciting day, there are a lot of indoor activities waiting to be discovered in the county.
From trampoline parks and arcade games, to educational tours and libraries, County Armagh has it all.
So don’t let the rain wreck your plans as here we discover 12 things that you can do during dull days.
1. Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, College Hill, Armagh
Founded in 1789, The Armagh Observatory and Planetarium is Northern Ireland’s leading astronomical research and education facility.It offers visitors a unique experience which makes it “the place for space”. In the Planetarium’s Digital Full Dome Theatre you can sit back, relax and experience the wonders of our Universe. If you are a fan of the stars, then take a tour of the night sky, and discover how our scientific research has impacted the field of astronomy, getting up close by looking through the historic telescopes and telescope domes.Look closer and get to know the depth of the scientific research with hands-on activities and workshops, or take a stroll around Astropark, which is 14 acres of attractive, landscaped grounds.For more information, go to www.armagh.space/ Photo: discover NI
2. Tayto Castle Factory, Tandragee Castle, Tandragee
Step into the Tayto castle and witness where the popular crisps are created. In 1955 the castle was bought by a visionary local businessman, Thomas Hutchinson, who had the clever idea to make a new potato product called crisps. Tayto became one of the first companies to sell different flavours of crisps with Smoky Bacon and Prawn Cocktail being two of the most popular as well as Cheese and Onion.Take a tour around the factory and experience the full magic of Tayto and see how the fantastic crisps and snacks are made. Visitors will also get the opportunity to meet Mr Tayto, the brand mascot.For more information, go to www.tayto.com/ Photo: Discover NI
3. The Rink Sports Arena and Multipurpose Centre, 7 Derryneskan Road, Portadown
If you are looking for something different and fun to do with your kids when it’s raining then The Rink Sports Arena is the perfect place to go. The Rink features a super modern multi-sports surface that is used for roller skating and indoor sports. During school holidays they also open for midweek sessions to help keep your kids occupied. An inflatable slide is also available during public skating sessions so there's entertainment for every age!Knee, wrist and elbow pads are available for hire along with the skates. There are marshals skating around with you all too, just to keep an eye on things and offer the occasional hand-up. For more information, go to therink.co.uk/ Photo: pixabay
4. Airtastic Entertainment Centre, Unit 4B, Marlborough House, Marlborough Retail Park, Weston Road, Craigavon
Airtastic Entertainment Centre has something that is guaranteed to make everyone have fun.There are 12-lane bowling alleys and a space-themed indoor mini-golf with 18 holes. There is also an indoor trampoline park to keep the little ones bouncing away. Not only that but there’s also a whole array of amusements and arcade games for everyone to play and win lots of prizes in the most fun and exciting waysOnce you and the little one’s are tired out from all the activities, stop at their American-style NY Kitchen diner where you can enjoy delicious food and drinks.For more information, go to air-tastic.com/ Photo: discover ni