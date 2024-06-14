3 . The Rink Sports Arena and Multipurpose Centre, 7 Derryneskan Road, Portadown

If you are looking for something different and fun to do with your kids when it’s raining then The Rink Sports Arena is the perfect place to go. The Rink features a super modern multi-sports surface that is used for roller skating and indoor sports. During school holidays they also open for midweek sessions to help keep your kids occupied. An inflatable slide is also available during public skating sessions so there's entertainment for every age!Knee, wrist and elbow pads are available for hire along with the skates. There are marshals skating around with you all too, just to keep an eye on things and offer the occasional hand-up. For more information, go to therink.co.uk/ Photo: pixabay