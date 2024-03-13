4 . ST PATRICK'S CELEBRATIONS

Prior to the official opening of Green Lane Museum for the 2024 season, the museum will open for the Saint Patrick’s weekend. Roe Valley Ancestral Researchers are planning a special programme of events, commencing on Saturday, March 16.Children will have an opportunity to plant wildflowers, sunflowers and flax seeds with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Biodiversity Officer, Lisa Russell, on Saturday 16. The kids will also be able to make their own ‘Backyard Nature’ Bug Hotel to take home along with their seeds. Everyone who takes part will be entered into a free draw with a chance to win their very own Bug Hotel!Children and adults will enjoy hearing storytellers, Janice Witherspoon and Colin Urwin, sharing some of the myths and legends from the Roe Valley and Binevenagh each afternoon from 2.00 – 3.00pm. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST & GLENS MUSEUM SERVICES