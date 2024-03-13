1. ST PATRICK'S CELEBRATIONS
Portstewart is the place to be this St Patrick's Day for Duck Fest. With the now traditional Duck Dive taking a rest this year, there's still plenty to do - treasure hunt, face painting, circus skills, balloon modelling, the Causeway Shantymen, and Innova Irish Dance Company. All happening on Saturday, March 17 at the Crescent in Portstewart from 1-5pm. Photo: Portstewart Community Association
2. ST PATRICK'S CELEBRATIONS
For the best of traditional Irish music and dance, join North Coast Trad this Saturday, March 16, in Portrush Town Hall from 2pm for a St Patrick's Concert and Ceili with Deirdre Havelin and Sorcha Meehan. Admission £20. BYOB. Photo: NORTH COAST TRAD
3. ST PATRICK'S EVENTS
St Patrick's Day is coming to the land of legends...the Giant's Causeway. Join then on Sunday 17th March for a fun-filled day, celebrating our patron saint. Events include a LEPRECHAUN TRAIL: 10AM - 4PM - Follow the Leprechaun Trail and find the clues hidden at the secret doors en route to the world-famous stones, in the hope of finding a pot of gold.COOKIE DECORATING: 11AM - 2PM🍪 Causeway Cookie Company will be providing all the treats you need to create your own St Patrick's themed cookie. FACEPAINTING: 11AM - 2PM. Facepainting by the Sea will be in attendance to paint all those pretty faces. Photo: NATIONAL TRUST
4. ST PATRICK'S CELEBRATIONS
Prior to the official opening of Green Lane Museum for the 2024 season, the museum will open for the Saint Patrick’s weekend. Roe Valley Ancestral Researchers are planning a special programme of events, commencing on Saturday, March 16.Children will have an opportunity to plant wildflowers, sunflowers and flax seeds with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Biodiversity Officer, Lisa Russell, on Saturday 16. The kids will also be able to make their own ‘Backyard Nature’ Bug Hotel to take home along with their seeds. Everyone who takes part will be entered into a free draw with a chance to win their very own Bug Hotel!Children and adults will enjoy hearing storytellers, Janice Witherspoon and Colin Urwin, sharing some of the myths and legends from the Roe Valley and Binevenagh each afternoon from 2.00 – 3.00pm. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST & GLENS MUSEUM SERVICES