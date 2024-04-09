From arts and crafts to a high-energy skateboarding showcase, here are our top five picks for things to do in County Antrim this weekend.
1. Vintage and Handmade Fair at Belfast Castle
Belfast Castle is the stunning backdrop for Frock Around the Clock's Spring Into Summer Vintage and Handmade Fair on Sunday, April 14 from 12-5pm. Shoppers can find a treasure trove of items available for purchase from collectibles, homewares, jewellery, fashion and accessories, artisan food, art, stationery, and candles to houseplants, beauty products, textiles, floral arrangements, baby and children's wear, nursery décor, seasonal décor, festive gifts, and much more. Photo: Terri Cnudde from Pixabay
2. Spring Plant Fair at Mossley Mill
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council will be hosting their annual Spring Plant Fair on Saturday, April 13 in Civic Square, Mossley Mill from 10am-5pm. Specialist growers and nurseries will have thousands of plants for visitors to buy from ornamental annuals and perennials to spring and early summer bedding plants, pollinators, wildflower seeds, plants for pots and containers, indoor plants, shrubs and trees. If you would like to give your garden a facelift but don’t know where to begin, there will be plenty of experts on hand to give advice. Entry and parking are free. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council
3. Skate Jam at Skate 100, V36 at the Valley
A free event delivered by Rawee Skateboards and funded by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Skate Jam will take place on Saturday, April 13 from 11am-5pm. Come along and showcase your skateboarding talent or simply be a spectator for some of the amazing tricks and flips on display. The event will feature six competitions for various age groups and categories, including under 12s, under 16s, 16 and over, female skate comp, hippie jump contest, and best trick competition. Participants can register on the day on-site; please note the event is weather dependent. Photo: 3503898 from Pixabay
4. Arts and Crafts Fair at The Old Church Centre
The Old Church Centre in Cushendun will be hosting an arts and crafts fair this Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14 from 11am to 4pm. Photo: Submitted