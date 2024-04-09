2 . Spring Plant Fair at Mossley Mill

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council will be hosting their annual Spring Plant Fair on Saturday, April 13 in Civic Square, Mossley Mill from 10am-5pm. Specialist growers and nurseries will have thousands of plants for visitors to buy from ornamental annuals and perennials to spring and early summer bedding plants, pollinators, wildflower seeds, plants for pots and containers, indoor plants, shrubs and trees. If you would like to give your garden a facelift but don’t know where to begin, there will be plenty of experts on hand to give advice. Entry and parking are free. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council