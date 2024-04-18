From fairtime fun to a night out at the theatre, here are our top five picks for things to do in County Antrim this weekend (April 19-21).
1. Enjoy music and family fun at Ballymoney Spring Fair
The much-anticipated Ballymoney Spring Fair makes its return on Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20. Visitors can enjoy two days of free live music, including special guests Ritchie Remo and Hugo Duncan, with lots of family-friendly activities to enjoy across the weekend. For the full programme, visit Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's website on https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/ Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council
2. Take in Larne Camera Club's exhibition
Larne Camera Club's annual exhibition will be running until Monday, April 22 at Carrickfergus Museum. Visitors can view the stunning display from this group of talented local photographers. Current opening hours are Monday – Saturday, 10am – 4pm. Photo: Robert Owen-Wahl from Pixabay
3. Watch Sunny Side Up at the Lyric Theatre
Sunny Side Up, a dark comedy following one couple’s fertility journey, opened on April 10 at Belfast's Lyric Theatre with the final curtain falling this Saturday, April 20. From the writer of sell out shows ‘Bridesmaids of Northern Ireland’ and ‘The Hen Do’, Diona Doherty, the play follows Erin and her fella, who would like to start a family. Diona Doherty draws upon her own IVF journey in this hilarious yet heartfelt one woman dark comedy. Visit https://lyrictheatre.co.uk/whats-on/sunny-side-up for more details. Photo: Google
4. Play some Sunday chess in Belfast
This weekly social meet-up for chess players runs from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday, April 21 and Sunday, April 28 at 2 Royal Avenue. A free event for chess players, it is not a club or tournament. Children under 16 years old must be accompanied by a responsible adult. For more event information, contact [email protected]. Photo: Stephan from Pixabay