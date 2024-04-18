3 . Watch Sunny Side Up at the Lyric Theatre

Sunny Side Up, a dark comedy following one couple’s fertility journey, opened on April 10 at Belfast's Lyric Theatre with the final curtain falling this Saturday, April 20. From the writer of sell out shows ‘Bridesmaids of Northern Ireland’ and ‘The Hen Do’, Diona Doherty, the play follows Erin and her fella, who would like to start a family. Diona Doherty draws upon her own IVF journey in this hilarious yet heartfelt one woman dark comedy. Visit https://lyrictheatre.co.uk/whats-on/sunny-side-up for more details. Photo: Google