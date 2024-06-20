From a spectacular aerial display to a minibeast workshop, take a look at our top five picks for things to do in County Antrim this weekend.
1. Enjoy fun with the family in Carrickfergus
Carrick Competitions will be raising funds for cancer charities with a family fun day at Carrickfergus Town Hall and Civic Centre from 12-4pm on Saturday, June 22. It will feature bouncy castles, face painting, a football shootout, live entertainment and cartoon characters, while visitors can try to win prizes with the inflatable ball machine. Photo: M. H. from Pixabay
2. See the Red Arrows display at Jordanstown
Thousands of spectators are expected to have their eyes on the skies on Saturday, June 22 for the only visit of the Red Arrows to Northern Ireland this year. The famous Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team – celebrating its milestone 60th anniversary year – will be dazzling the crowds at Northern Ireland's Armed Forces Day in Newtownabbey. The Red Arrows will headline the event and will perform a spectacular 20-25 minute display at Loughshore Park in Jordanstown. The Red Arrows display is due to start at noon, with the RAF Tutor aerial display at 1.30pm. Photo: Adam Gerrard - WPA Pool/Getty Images
3. Meet minibeasts at Antrim Castle Gardens
Children between the ages of 3 and 12 are invited to join in a fun-filled half-day minibeast workshop, running from 10.30am - 1.30pm on Saturday, June 22 at Antrim Castle Gardens. Admission is £1.25; visit https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/events/2024/june/mini-beast-workshop/ to book. Photo: Helga from Pixabay
4. Make music in Belfast city centre
Make Music Day – the global celebration of music-making – is coming to Belfast's Linen Quarter on Friday, June 21, with numerous free events and activities throughout the day. For more details, visit https://linenquarter.org/ Photo: Andreas Lischka from Pixabay