2 . See the Red Arrows display at Jordanstown

Thousands of spectators are expected to have their eyes on the skies on Saturday, June 22 for the only visit of the Red Arrows to Northern Ireland this year. The famous Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team – celebrating its milestone 60th anniversary year – will be dazzling the crowds at Northern Ireland's Armed Forces Day in Newtownabbey. The Red Arrows will headline the event and will perform a spectacular 20-25 minute display at Loughshore Park in Jordanstown. The Red Arrows display is due to start at noon, with the RAF Tutor aerial display at 1.30pm. Photo: Adam Gerrard - WPA Pool/Getty Images