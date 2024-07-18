1 . Summer rose festival

The Summer Rose Fair at Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park in Belfast takes place this weekend. There will be lots of free activities and things to enjoy this Saturday (July 20) and Sunday (July 21) from noon to 5pm including musical theatre performances featuring Beauty and the Beast, harp music in the rose garden, a tranquil Wellness Oasis with yoga and reflexology, ballet and traditional Irish dance, live bands, food and craft stalls, cooking demos, Kids' Zone with carnival rides, arts and crafts, face-painting, magic shows, a flower show in the rose marquee and thousands of beautiful roses in bloom within the grounds. Photo: Belfast City Council