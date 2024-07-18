From a summer rose fair to a magical garden trail, take a look at our top five picks for things to do in County Antrim this weekend.
1. Summer rose festival
The Summer Rose Fair at Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park in Belfast takes place this weekend. There will be lots of free activities and things to enjoy this Saturday (July 20) and Sunday (July 21) from noon to 5pm including musical theatre performances featuring Beauty and the Beast, harp music in the rose garden, a tranquil Wellness Oasis with yoga and reflexology, ballet and traditional Irish dance, live bands, food and craft stalls, cooking demos, Kids' Zone with carnival rides, arts and crafts, face-painting, magic shows, a flower show in the rose marquee and thousands of beautiful roses in bloom within the grounds. Photo: Belfast City Council
2. Peter Rabbit Hillsborough Garden Trail
Visitors will be able to see Beatrix Potter’s beloved characters brought to life for the first time at Northern Ireland’s royal residence, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens. You will be able to explore the picturesque gardens and enjoy fun family activities, with children being able to enter for free over the summer holidays. Photo: Hillsborough Castle and Gardens
3. Loughshore Summer Market
The Loughshore Summer Market will take place at Jordanstown Loughshore Park on Saturday, July 20. Admission is free for the event which runs from 11am until 3pm. There will be a unique selection of vendors, a lively atmosphere and a chance to support local businesses. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council
4. Storytime
A free interactive storytelling session with themed activities based on a children's storybook will take place in Larne Museum and Arts Centre on Saturday, July 20. It will run from 10.30am until 11.30am. It is suitable for children aged 4-11 and booking is preferable. For more information, contact Larne Museum and Arts Centre on 028 2826 2443 or email [email protected] Photo: Google