From a city centre carnival to a minibeast workshop, take a look at our top five picks for things to do in County Antrim this weekend.
1. Celebrate diversity at Belfast Mela
Belfast Mela, the spectacular week-long programme of world music, dance, food and art is returning to the city this month. Events kick off with the Mela Carnival on Saturday, August 17 in the city centre. Full programme at https://belfastmela.org.uk/ Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
2. Meet minibeasts at Antrim Castle Gardens
Antrim Castle Gardens and Clotworthy House will be hosting a minibeast workshop for all the family on Saturday, August 17 from 10.30pm - 1.30pm. The informative workshop will take a closer look at the fascinating world of the largest group of living organisms on the planet - invertebrates. Admission is £1.25; visit https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/events/2024/august/mini-beast-workshop-for-the-family/ to book. Photo: ivabalk from Pixabay
3. Unearth the past at Larne Museum
Budding palaeontologists are invited to 'Unearth the Past' this Saturday, August 17 at Larne Museum & Arts Centre (11am - 3pm). The free family event will allow unique access to a private collection of fossils, meteorites, artefacts and antiquities. It is suitable for all ages, though children must be accompanied by an adult. Unearth the Past is a drop-in event and no booking is required. (Stock image) Photo: Stefan Schweihofer from Pixabay
4. Take a guided tour of the Linen Quarter
Spinning Yarns will take you on a guided tour of Belfast’s historic Linen Quarter. Combining heritage, entertainment, history and culture, participants can discover the stories connecting street art and public statues on Great Victoria Street, and hear about great local musicians as well as yarns about headline visits of the past. The walking tour takes place on Sunday, August 18 at 10.30am, departing from Ulster Hall, Bedford Street. For more information, visit https://visitbelfast.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873657328 Photo: Google
