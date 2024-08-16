3 . Unearth the past at Larne Museum

Budding palaeontologists are invited to 'Unearth the Past' this Saturday, August 17 at Larne Museum & Arts Centre (11am - 3pm). The free family event will allow unique access to a private collection of fossils, meteorites, artefacts and antiquities. It is suitable for all ages, though children must be accompanied by an adult. Unearth the Past is a drop-in event and no booking is required. (Stock image) Photo: Stefan Schweihofer from Pixabay