What's on in County Antrim this weekend: 5 things to do

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Jul 2025, 13:17 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 13:59 BST
As the summer holidays continue, many of us will be on the lookout for some fun things to do with family and friends.

From a city centre festival to a summer sounds in the park, take a look at our top five picks for things to do in County Antrim this weekend.

The popular artisan market by Naturally North Coast & Glens returns to Ballycastle seafront this Sunday, July 20 from 11am-5pm. Featuring approximately 60 small businesses, it showcases a range of local food, art and handmade crafts.

1. Naturally North Coast & Glens Artisan Market, Ballycastle

Photo: Helena McManus

As The Open Championship returns to Portrush, the town will come alive with an exciting programme of free family-friendly events to celebrate all things golf. From Wednesday, July 16 - Sunday, July 20, Our Town is Open will see Kerr Street Green transformed into a hub of activity and entertainment. For more information on the line-up, visit www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/the-open/our-town-is-open

2. Our Town is Open, Portrush

Photo: Pixabay

The Gobbins Visitor Centre will host a Craft Fair on Saturday, July 19 from 10am-3pm. It will feature an array of handmade treasures from skilled crafters in the area, from unique jewellery and hand-knitted accessories to beautiful woodwork and artwork.

3. The Gobbins Craft Fair, Islandmagee

Photo: Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

Running from Friday, July 18 until Sunday, July 27, this year's Belfast Pride Festival will feature a diverse range of events, from a family fun day at Stormont Pavilion to arts and crafts sessions, theatre, a walking tour, gaming events and more. For a full list of what's on, see https://belfastpride.com/guide/

4. Belfast Pride Festival

Photo: Boris Štromar from Pixabay

