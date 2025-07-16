2 . Our Town is Open, Portrush

As The Open Championship returns to Portrush, the town will come alive with an exciting programme of free family-friendly events to celebrate all things golf. From Wednesday, July 16 - Sunday, July 20, Our Town is Open will see Kerr Street Green transformed into a hub of activity and entertainment. For more information on the line-up, visit www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/the-open/our-town-is-open Photo: Pixabay