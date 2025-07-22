From catching some cinema classics to learning more about local wildlife, take a look at our top five picks for things to do in County Antrim this weekend.
1. See some cinema classics in Ballycastle
Yarn, Ballycastle's new creative events space transforms into an indie cinema with a weekend-long Summer Season of Film organised by Ballycastle Film Club. This weekend includes 'Dogman' and Spike Lee's 'Do The Right Thing' on Saturday, July 26, with Hitchcock's 'Rear Window' on Sunday, July 27. For more information, see https://www.yarnballycastle.com/whats-on Photo: Devon Breen from Pixabay
2. Enjoy a cuppa at the Old Church Centre, Cushendun
Visitors can enjoy a selection of delicious home-baked treats served in the cosy surroundings of the Old Church Centre at its Pop Up Tea Room, running on Sunday, July 27 from 11am-4pm. Photo: dungthuyvunguyen from Pixabay
3. Have fun at the seaside in Whitehead
Taking place over two weeks from July 26 – August 9, Whitehead Summer Festival kicks off with 'Waterfest' at County Antrim Yacht Club on Saturday July 26 including stand up paddle boards, a kayak race, a barbecue and refreshments. There's also Whitehead History Day from 2pm - 5pm at the Community Centre Main Hall; Islandmagee Camera Club's competition launch, and the Teddy Bears’ Picnic, 11.30am - 12.30pm in Whitehead Library. Activities on Sunday, July 27 at the Promenade include the Coastal Rowers Regatta, the CWA Brass Silver Band concert and a guided walking tour with Steve Diamond. For full details on the festival programme, visit https://whitehead-ni.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/2025-Summer-Festival-Programme-Updated-2-1.pdf Photo: Helena McManus
4. Learn more about Carrickfergus before the Castle
Carrickfergus Museum launches its new summer exhibition, Carrickfergus Before the Castle: Early Medieval Ireland (c. 400–1169 AD) on Thursday, July 24 at 7pm. This stunning new display invites visitors to travel back in time and discover life in Carrickfergus long before the iconic castle stood by the lough. The exhibition also launches a summer events programme running until September 27 with the chance to try everything from Irish calligraphy to Early Medieval food and drink. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council
