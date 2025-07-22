4 . Learn more about Carrickfergus before the Castle

Carrickfergus Museum launches its new summer exhibition, Carrickfergus Before the Castle: Early Medieval Ireland (c. 400–1169 AD) on Thursday, July 24 at 7pm. This stunning new display invites visitors to travel back in time and discover life in Carrickfergus long before the iconic castle stood by the lough. The exhibition also launches a summer events programme running until September 27 with the chance to try everything from Irish calligraphy to Early Medieval food and drink. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council