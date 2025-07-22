What's on in County Antrim this weekend: 5 things to do

By Helena McManus
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 12:10 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 12:25 BST
As the summer holidays continue, many of us will be on the lookout for some fun things to do with family and friends.

From catching some cinema classics to learning more about local wildlife, take a look at our top five picks for things to do in County Antrim this weekend.

Yarn, Ballycastle's new creative events space transforms into an indie cinema with a weekend-long Summer Season of Film organised by Ballycastle Film Club. This weekend includes 'Dogman' and Spike Lee's 'Do The Right Thing' on Saturday, July 26, with Hitchcock's 'Rear Window' on Sunday, July 27. For more information, see https://www.yarnballycastle.com/whats-on

1. See some cinema classics in Ballycastle

Yarn, Ballycastle's new creative events space transforms into an indie cinema with a weekend-long Summer Season of Film organised by Ballycastle Film Club. This weekend includes 'Dogman' and Spike Lee's 'Do The Right Thing' on Saturday, July 26, with Hitchcock's 'Rear Window' on Sunday, July 27. For more information, see https://www.yarnballycastle.com/whats-on Photo: Devon Breen from Pixabay

Visitors can enjoy a selection of delicious home-baked treats served in the cosy surroundings of the Old Church Centre at its Pop Up Tea Room, running on Sunday, July 27 from 11am-4pm.

2. Enjoy a cuppa at the Old Church Centre, Cushendun

Visitors can enjoy a selection of delicious home-baked treats served in the cosy surroundings of the Old Church Centre at its Pop Up Tea Room, running on Sunday, July 27 from 11am-4pm. Photo: dungthuyvunguyen from Pixabay

Taking place over two weeks from July 26 – August 9, Whitehead Summer Festival kicks off with 'Waterfest' at County Antrim Yacht Club on Saturday July 26 including stand up paddle boards, a kayak race, a barbecue and refreshments. There's also Whitehead History Day from 2pm - 5pm at the Community Centre Main Hall; Islandmagee Camera Club's competition launch, and the Teddy Bears’ Picnic, 11.30am - 12.30pm in Whitehead Library. Activities on Sunday, July 27 at the Promenade include the Coastal Rowers Regatta, the CWA Brass Silver Band concert and a guided walking tour with Steve Diamond. For full details on the festival programme, visit https://whitehead-ni.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/2025-Summer-Festival-Programme-Updated-2-1.pdf

3. Have fun at the seaside in Whitehead

Taking place over two weeks from July 26 – August 9, Whitehead Summer Festival kicks off with 'Waterfest' at County Antrim Yacht Club on Saturday July 26 including stand up paddle boards, a kayak race, a barbecue and refreshments. There's also Whitehead History Day from 2pm - 5pm at the Community Centre Main Hall; Islandmagee Camera Club's competition launch, and the Teddy Bears’ Picnic, 11.30am - 12.30pm in Whitehead Library. Activities on Sunday, July 27 at the Promenade include the Coastal Rowers Regatta, the CWA Brass Silver Band concert and a guided walking tour with Steve Diamond. For full details on the festival programme, visit https://whitehead-ni.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/2025-Summer-Festival-Programme-Updated-2-1.pdf Photo: Helena McManus

Carrickfergus Museum launches its new summer exhibition, Carrickfergus Before the Castle: Early Medieval Ireland (c. 400–1169 AD) on Thursday, July 24 at 7pm. This stunning new display invites visitors to travel back in time and discover life in Carrickfergus long before the iconic castle stood by the lough. The exhibition also launches a summer events programme running until September 27 with the chance to try everything from Irish calligraphy to Early Medieval food and drink.

4. Learn more about Carrickfergus before the Castle

Carrickfergus Museum launches its new summer exhibition, Carrickfergus Before the Castle: Early Medieval Ireland (c. 400–1169 AD) on Thursday, July 24 at 7pm. This stunning new display invites visitors to travel back in time and discover life in Carrickfergus long before the iconic castle stood by the lough. The exhibition also launches a summer events programme running until September 27 with the chance to try everything from Irish calligraphy to Early Medieval food and drink. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice