What's on in County Antrim this weekend: 6 things to do

Brighter evenings and the prospect of better weather mean many of us will be the lookout for some springtime entertainment.
By Helena McManus
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 15:14 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 16:38 BST

From a minibeast hunt to a night of acoustic music, here are our top six picks for things to do in County Antrim this weekend (April 26-28).

This informative workshop on Saturday, April 27 will delve into the fascinating world of invertebrates, the largest group of living organisms on the planet. The half-day programme will include an indoor presentation highlighting some of the more common mini beasts to be found in the area, along with other more exotic creatures. This will be followed by a guided mini beast hunt within the gardens. The event runs from 10.30am - 1.30pm and admission is £1.25, with all proceeds going to the Mayor's charities. For more information, visit https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/events/2024/april/mini-beasts-workshop-for-the-family/

1. Hunt for mini beasts at Antrim Castle Gardens

This informative workshop on Saturday, April 27 will delve into the fascinating world of invertebrates, the largest group of living organisms on the planet. The half-day programme will include an indoor presentation highlighting some of the more common mini beasts to be found in the area, along with other more exotic creatures. This will be followed by a guided mini beast hunt within the gardens. The event runs from 10.30am - 1.30pm and admission is £1.25, with all proceeds going to the Mayor's charities. For more information, visit https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/events/2024/april/mini-beasts-workshop-for-the-family/ Photo: Freddy from Pixabay

Carrickfergus Town Hall will be hosting a chilled evening of new and experienced local performers on Saturday, April 27 from 7:30pm. With cabaret seating and a bring your own bottle feature at the venue, tickets are just £5 and can be purchased at https://positivecarrickfergus.org/events/acoustic-night/ or at the door on the night.

2. Enjoy a night of acoustic music in Carrickfergus

Carrickfergus Town Hall will be hosting a chilled evening of new and experienced local performers on Saturday, April 27 from 7:30pm. With cabaret seating and a bring your own bottle feature at the venue, tickets are just £5 and can be purchased at https://positivecarrickfergus.org/events/acoustic-night/ or at the door on the night. Photo: wal_172619 from Pixabay

Taking place this year from April 24-27, Larne Music Festival is a four-day annual event consisting of classes in vocal, pianoforte, instrumental, traditional and guitar. As part of this year's event, a gala concert will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 7 pm in First Larne Presbyterian Church. Entry will be by donation with all proceeds going to Larne Food Bank. For more information, see https://www.larnemusicfestival.com/

3. Listen to talented musicians and vocalists in Larne

Taking place this year from April 24-27, Larne Music Festival is a four-day annual event consisting of classes in vocal, pianoforte, instrumental, traditional and guitar. As part of this year's event, a gala concert will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 7 pm in First Larne Presbyterian Church. Entry will be by donation with all proceeds going to Larne Food Bank. For more information, see https://www.larnemusicfestival.com/ Photo: wal_172619 from Pixabay

Young visitors to Carrickfergus Town Hall can hone their creative skills at this kids' art workshop on Saturday, April 27 from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm. Suitable for kids aged 7-12, participants can learn about the Flower Fairies as they make their own fairy door, magical path and fairy swing; fairy dresses from flowers and a flower garland for their hair. Admission is £8 and children must be accompanied by an adult; for more information, see https://positivecarrickfergus.org/events/magical-day-with-the-flower-fairies/

4. Create fairy themed arts and crafts in Carrick

Young visitors to Carrickfergus Town Hall can hone their creative skills at this kids' art workshop on Saturday, April 27 from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm. Suitable for kids aged 7-12, participants can learn about the Flower Fairies as they make their own fairy door, magical path and fairy swing; fairy dresses from flowers and a flower garland for their hair. Admission is £8 and children must be accompanied by an adult; for more information, see https://positivecarrickfergus.org/events/magical-day-with-the-flower-fairies/ Photo: Thomas G. from Pixabay

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page