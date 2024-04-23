1 . Hunt for mini beasts at Antrim Castle Gardens

This informative workshop on Saturday, April 27 will delve into the fascinating world of invertebrates, the largest group of living organisms on the planet. The half-day programme will include an indoor presentation highlighting some of the more common mini beasts to be found in the area, along with other more exotic creatures. This will be followed by a guided mini beast hunt within the gardens. The event runs from 10.30am - 1.30pm and admission is £1.25, with all proceeds going to the Mayor's charities. For more information, visit https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/events/2024/april/mini-beasts-workshop-for-the-family/ Photo: Freddy from Pixabay