From a minibeast hunt to a night of acoustic music, here are our top six picks for things to do in County Antrim this weekend (April 26-28).
1. Hunt for mini beasts at Antrim Castle Gardens
This informative workshop on Saturday, April 27 will delve into the fascinating world of invertebrates, the largest group of living organisms on the planet. The half-day programme will include an indoor presentation highlighting some of the more common mini beasts to be found in the area, along with other more exotic creatures. This will be followed by a guided mini beast hunt within the gardens. The event runs from 10.30am - 1.30pm and admission is £1.25, with all proceeds going to the Mayor's charities. For more information, visit https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/events/2024/april/mini-beasts-workshop-for-the-family/ Photo: Freddy from Pixabay
2. Enjoy a night of acoustic music in Carrickfergus
Carrickfergus Town Hall will be hosting a chilled evening of new and experienced local performers on Saturday, April 27 from 7:30pm. With cabaret seating and a bring your own bottle feature at the venue, tickets are just £5 and can be purchased at https://positivecarrickfergus.org/events/acoustic-night/ or at the door on the night. Photo: wal_172619 from Pixabay
3. Listen to talented musicians and vocalists in Larne
Taking place this year from April 24-27, Larne Music Festival is a four-day annual event consisting of classes in vocal, pianoforte, instrumental, traditional and guitar. As part of this year's event, a gala concert will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 7 pm in First Larne Presbyterian Church. Entry will be by donation with all proceeds going to Larne Food Bank. For more information, see https://www.larnemusicfestival.com/ Photo: wal_172619 from Pixabay
4. Create fairy themed arts and crafts in Carrick
Young visitors to Carrickfergus Town Hall can hone their creative skills at this kids' art workshop on Saturday, April 27 from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm. Suitable for kids aged 7-12, participants can learn about the Flower Fairies as they make their own fairy door, magical path and fairy swing; fairy dresses from flowers and a flower garland for their hair. Admission is £8 and children must be accompanied by an adult; for more information, see https://positivecarrickfergus.org/events/magical-day-with-the-flower-fairies/ Photo: Thomas G. from Pixabay