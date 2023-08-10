4 . Tannaghmore Bird Fair

Get ready to join the flock at Tannaghmore Gardens, Craigavon for the annual Bird Fair spectacle, which takes place on Saturday, August 26 from 10am – 4pm. The ever-popular event, which this year celebrates its 26th year, will feature a static birds of prey display, an extensive poultry fair, sheep dog trials, blacksmithing, wood turning and stick carving demonstrations, arts and craft activities, climbing wall and Downe Vintage Car Club display. To mark the 50th anniversary of the Rare Breeds Trust, visitors can also tour the open farm and find out more about the rare breed livestock on display, including: Irish Moiled,Dexter and Shetland cattle; Galway and Jacob sheep; Oxford Sandy and Black pigs and Gloucestershire Old spot pigs.This event promises to be a fantastic day out for all the family and a superb opportunity for the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council operated Tannaghmore Rare Breeds Farm to promote rare breed poultry which has been hatched and reared over the year on the farm. Poultry breeders will also have a platform to acquire new stock and showcase their own poultry. Entry to the event is £5.60 per car or £4 per person entering the site on foot, payable on the day at the main entrance to Tannaghmore Gardens. Picture ABC Council. Photo: contributed