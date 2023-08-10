What's on in Portadown and Lurgan: 8 events to enjoy this August
A variety of great events has been lined up throughout the weeks ahead in the Lurgan and Portadown areas.
By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Aug 2023, 13:49 BST
Whether you are looking for a fun family event, are keen to widen your horizons or want to learn more about local history, there’s something for you. We’ve put together this list of some of the events that are taking place.
1. A Night with the Stars in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support - Friday, August 18
The Goodyear Sports and Social Club in Craigavon is the venue for a Macmillan Cancer Support night on Friday, August 18, organised by Pat O'Hagan. Tickets for A Night with the Stars cost £12 and are available from Colleen's kitchen and the Goodyear Club. Photo: Marvin Meyer on Unsplash
2. Celebration of August Craft Month - various dates
To celebrate August Craft Month, Millennium Court in William Street, Portadown is hosting several exhibitions which demonstrate the crafts of patchwork quilt making and clay design. The central exhibition -‘Home Exhibition’ - is a patchwork exhibition reflecting the culmination of a year’s work by The Quilter’s Guild of Ireland over lockdown and during the Covid pandemic. This exhibition will be available to view until Thursday, August 31. Meanwhile, another exhibition - ‘NI Scrubs, Big Community Sew’ - will be on display from Thursday, August 10 – August 31. This exhibition of patchwork quilts reflects the story of the Covid days and what it meant for the sewing volunteers. Each patch represents a stitcher or a volunteer, that was lovingly pieced together to create these stunning wall hangings. It reflects positivity on a time that was filled with so much uncertainty and anxiety for the community. Photo: Millennium Court
3. Rock the Lakes and Lough - Saturday, August 13
After last year’s success, St Peter’s AC Lurgan return with their popular ‘Rock the Lakes and Lough’ running event at the South Lake Leisure Centre on Sunday, August 13 at 9.30am. There are three options available: half-marathon - perfect for anyone training for the Belfast half in September or marathons in October. Alternatively, there is a 10k or 5k run /walk around the Lakes - something for everyone! The route for all events is flat and fast, encompassing Craigavon Lakes, with the half marathon taking in the beautiful Oxford Island trails. You can register to take part or just come along and cheer on the competitors and help create a great atmosphere. Proceeds from the event will help with the club’s training facilities and raise funds for charity partner, The Southern Area Hospice. Photo: St Peter’s AC
4. Tannaghmore Bird Fair
Get ready to join the flock at Tannaghmore Gardens, Craigavon for the annual Bird Fair spectacle, which takes place on Saturday, August 26 from 10am – 4pm. The ever-popular event, which this year celebrates its 26th year, will feature a static birds of prey display, an extensive poultry fair, sheep dog trials, blacksmithing, wood turning and stick carving demonstrations, arts and craft activities, climbing wall and Downe Vintage Car Club display. To mark the 50th anniversary of the Rare Breeds Trust, visitors can also tour the open farm and find out more about the rare breed livestock on display, including: Irish Moiled,Dexter and Shetland cattle; Galway and Jacob sheep; Oxford Sandy and Black pigs and Gloucestershire Old spot pigs.This event promises to be a fantastic day out for all the family and a superb opportunity for the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council operated Tannaghmore Rare Breeds Farm to promote rare breed poultry which has been hatched and reared over the year on the farm. Poultry breeders will also have a platform to acquire new stock and showcase their own poultry. Entry to the event is £5.60 per car or £4 per person entering the site on foot, payable on the day at the main entrance to Tannaghmore Gardens. Picture ABC Council. Photo: contributed