A trip to see Santa is a great way for families to make special Christmas memories and it’s now an occasion not just reserved to children.

Pet parents are also joining in the fun of the season by taking their furry friends along to one of the many dog-friendly Santa grottos being staged across Northern Ireland.

There are a variety of Santa Paws events across Northern Ireland this year where pet parents and their beloved pooches can immerse themselves in the festive spirit.

Every one is unique and on offer may be photo sessions with Santa, dog-friendly Christmas markets, and an assortment of activities that celebrate the inclusion of pets in family holiday traditions.

Enjoy a Santa Paws event with your pet. Picture: Andrew Masters on Unsplash

Responsible pet parenting is emphasised, with reminders for owners to be considerate during these events. The guide encourages cleaning up after pets, keeping them on leads, and being mindful of the dog’s temperament, ensuring a joyful experience for all.

The Santa Paws events are not just about fun and photos; they also support various charitable causes, making them a meaningful way to celebrate the season of giving.

Amanda, the founder of Paws Friendly, comments, "Christmas is a time to cherish all family members, and that certainly includes our furry ones. These Santa Paws events across Northern Ireland are not just fun-filled gatherings; they're opportunities for pet parents to create unforgettable memories with their dogs."

Here’s where to visit Santa Paws in Northern Ireland as showcased on PawsFriendly.com:

There are lots of dog-friendly Santa Paws Christmas events across Northern Ireland. Picture: marieke koenders on Unsplash

BELFAST

Santa Paws at TradeMarket

Location: TradeMarket Belfast - 14 Dublin Road, Belfast

Date and Time: Sunday, December 3 from 1pm to 5pm

Description: Dress your furry friends up in their best Christmas sweater and get their picture taken with the big man himself. All proceeds go to Almost Home Animal Rescue

Price and book: £6 per photo or two for £10, No need to book a time slot, walk-ins are welcome.

Santa Paws at The Dirty Onion

Location: The Dirty Onion, 3 Hill Street, Belfast.

Date and time: Sunday, December 3 with two time slots: 1pm - 3pm or 3pm - 5pm.

Description: An afternoon of winter fun awaits at The Dirty Onion, where you can meet Santa Paws. Capture a personalised photo of your doggy with Santa—suitable for up to five family members per photo.

Price and book: £7.50 per family. All proceeds will benefit Assistance Dogs NI.

Santa Paws at Banana Block

Location: Banana Block - Portview Trade Centre, 310 Newtownards Road, Belfast.

Date and time: Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December, 10 from 12 noon - 5pm.

Description: 'Santa Paws is coming to town' event, in aid of Guide Dogs NI, offers a chance for our furry family members to have their paw-traits taken with father christmas. The event includes raffles, sight loss awareness challenges, a merchandise stand, and lots of festive fun and games.

Price and book: £10 for your four-legged friend's pawtrait with Santa. No booking needed

Santa Paws at TradeMarket Belfast

Location: TradeMarket Belfast - 14-16 Dublin Rd, Belfast

Date and time: Saturday, December 16, from 12pm to 5pm.

Description: BARK-elicious Bakes is hosting this festive event that is the perfect way to celebrate the season, offering an array of shopping options for your pet and a chance to capture the holiday spirit with a photo of your furry friend and Santa Claus.

Price and book: Photo prints available for £1.50 each. No booking requirement necessary.

CO DOWN

Santa Paws with Jonathan Sterritt Pet Photography

Location: Legananny Christmas Trees, Legananny Hall Road, Castlewellan; indoor studio available for inclement weather.

Date and time: Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday until December 16.

Description: 'Santa Paws for a Cause' offers a festive photo session for dogs of all sizes, with family members welcome to join at no extra cost. Each session includes eight high-resolution digital professional photos, supporting Assistance Dogs NI - ADNI, a charity receiving little government aid.

Price and book: £45 per session for one dog, £5 for each additional dog. £10 from each session donated to charity. Contact via Facebook or Instagram to book; £25 deposit required.

Santa Paws at the USPCA Newry

Location: USPCA Newry - Unit 5 and 6, Carnbane Industrial Estate, Newry.

Date and time: Saturdays, December 2 and 9, from 10am to 4pm

Description: Santa Paws in Newry offers an unforgettable experience with Santa, including photo sessions and gifts for your pets.

Price and book: £9 per dog, with proceeds aiding the USPCA. Advance booking is required.

Santa Paws at the Assisi Bangor

Location: 59 Main Street, Bangor

Date and time: Sunday, December 3, from 10am to 4pm.

Description: Come to Assisi's Bangor store for a cherished photo with Santa and your pets. The event offers framed photos and keyrings to take home.

Price and book: Selection of photo sizes offered, with prices including the mount. No booking necessary, walk-ins welcomed.

Pawisitively Christmas at Ballynahinch Market House

Location: Ballynahinch Market House

Date and time: Friday, December 8 from 7pm to 10pm

Description: Animal Connexions hosts a festive event where families, including dogs, can have photos taken with Mr and Mrs Claus. Featuring stalls, with dog-friendly gifts,, drinks, treats, and a variety of Christmas music to set the holiday mood. A perfect start to the season with handcrafted gifts and Christmas cards.

Price and book: Entry is £2 for adults, while kids and dogs go free. Photos with Mr and Mrs Claus are £5. No need to pre-book.

Christmas Market at Hop House Bangor

Location: Hop House Bangor - 44 High Street BT20 5AZ Bangor, UK

Date and time: Saturday, December 9, from 12pm to 6pm.

Description: The first Christmas market at Hop House Bangor, a dog-friendly pub, features an array of craft stalls and an afternoon of winter fun. Santa Paws will be available for festive photos with our four-legged friends.

Price and ook: £5 donation per dog, in aid of Husky Rescue Ireland

Santa Paws at Wild River Dog Park

Location: Wild River Dog Park - 42 Riverside Road, Ballynahinch.

Date and time: Saturday, December 9, 16 and 23, and Sunday, December 10, 17 and 24. Puppies session at 10am on both Saturday and Sunday; adult sessions on Saturday at 12pm, 2pm, and 4pm, and Sunday at 11am and 1pm.

Description: The Santa Paws Party offers a one-hour festive experience including a play session in a three-acre park, a photo with Santa, a special gift from Santa Paws, festive games, and homemade doggie mince pies. Enjoy seasonal drinks and treats at the onsite Coffee Shop by a roaring fire.

Price and book: £15.00 for one hour

Santa Paws at Hillmount

Location: 80 Ballyreagh Road, Newtownards.

Date and time: Saturday, December 9 and 16 from 10am to 4pm and Sunday, December 10 and 17 from 12pm to 4pm

Description: Bring your furry friend to meet Santa Claus in his grotto and double check that they made his nice list.

Price and book: £10 per dog. A donation will be made to the Barn Animal Rescue Charity

Santa Paws at Assisi Holywood

Location: 60 High Street, Holywood

Date and time: Sunday, December 10, from 10am to 4pm.

Description: Join the festive fun at Assisi's Holywood store with Santa Paws. Photos are ready while you wait, and you can also leave a Christmas gift for the Assisi animals under the tree.

Price and book: Choose from different photo sizes, mounts included in the price. Keyrings can also be purchased. Feel free to visit without booking.

Christmas Paws Event at Fodder

Location: Fodder in the Woods - 26 Killyleagh Rd, Downpatrick.

Date and time: December 16 and 17, from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

Description: Enjoy the holiday season and spread that festive cheer with a visit to Santa Paws at Fodder. Your pooch will get a one-on-one with Santa in a festive tipi, loads of photo opportunities opportunity, a present, and a delicious puppuccino to top off the experience.

Price and book: £10 per dog.

CO ANTRIM

Santa Paws at Dobbies Antrim

Location: Dobbies Antrim - The Junction, 111 Ballymena Road, Antrim

Date and time: Multiple dates available with slots starting from 10am to 11am on Saturdays 2, 9, 16 and 23, and from Monday, December 18 to Friday 22.

Description: Treat your canine companion to a festive visit at Santa's Grotto in Dobbies Antrim.Your furry best friend can meet Santa and receive a special treat, with the option to include their sidekick in the experience. Make sure to pre-book photo options at a saving.

Price and book: £6.99 per visit, with additional charges for photos and children’s tickets. You are able to pre-select a gift suitable for your dog's size.

Santa Paws at Dobbies Lisburn

Location: Dobbies Garden Centre Lisburn - 56 Saintfield Rd, Lisburn.

Date and time: Multiple dates available with slots starting from 10am to 11am on Saturdays, December 2, 9, 16 and 23 and from Monday, December 18 to Friday 22.

Description: Treat your canine companion to a festive visit at Santa's Grotto in Dobbies Lisburn.Your furry best friend can meet Santa and receive a special toy, suitable for all different dog sizes. Make sure to pre-book photo options at a saving.

Price and book: £6.99 per visit, with additional charges for photos and children’s tickets.

Santa Paws at Dogs Trust Ballymena

Location: Dogs Trust Ballymena - 60 Teeshan Rd, Ballymena

Date and time: Saturday, December 2, from 10am to 3pm.

Description: This holiday event features a variety of activities, including a tombola, festive food and drink, and a meet and greet with Santa Paws. Additionally, there will be a ‘Hound Me Downs’ preloved stall and local Christmas crafts.

Price and book: Entry fee is £2 (children under 12 free). Meeting Santa Paws costs £5. Please note that it's a cash-only event and all dogs are welcome.

CO ARMAGH

Santa Paws and Mince Pies

Location: Loughgall Country Park - 14 Main Street, Loughgall.

Date and time: Saturday, December 9, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm

Description: A dog-friendly charity event featuring a meet-and-greet with Santa Paws and a professional photo session by Carroll Creative Photography. The event supports Cavaliers In Need N.I and Loughgall Hedgehog Rescue, offering coffee, mince pies, doggy parkour demonstrations by Pawsercise Fitness, doggy selection boxes, and healthy treats.

Price and book: A minimum of a £10 donation. Contact My Aunt Jane Grooming Salon to make an appointment for the photo session.

CO DERRY / LONDONDERRY

Santa Paws at Da Vinci's Hotel

Location: Da Vinci's Hotel - 15 Culmore Road, Derry / Londonderry

Date and time: Sunday, December 3 from 11 am - 4 pm

Description: 'Santa Paws is coming to town' event, in aid of Guide Dogs NI, offers a chance for furry family members to have their paw-traits taken with Father Christmas. The event includes raffles, sight loss awareness challenges, a merchandise stand, and lots of festive fun and games.