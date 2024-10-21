1 . The Ark Open Farm, Newtownards

Grab a wheelbarrow and pick out your perfect pumpkin at The Ark Open Farm, based at 96A Bangor Road, Newtownards. Once you've made your choice, head over to the carving area, where you can help staff scoop the pumpkins out and they will carve it for you. Visitors can also capture the perfect photo memory at one of the many themed prop stations, follow the Fairytale Forest trail, toast some tasty marshmallows, or craft their own tub of spooky slime to take home. Prices start at £15 for children and £13 for adults; visit https://bookings.thearkopenfarm.co.uk/book/pumpkin-patch/83 for more details. Photo: Jill Wellington from Pixabay