Whether you’re hoping to get creative with carving or serve up a hearty soup – or both! – read on to find out our top 10 places to go pumpkin picking with the family this Halloween.
1. The Ark Open Farm, Newtownards
Grab a wheelbarrow and pick out your perfect pumpkin at The Ark Open Farm, based at 96A Bangor Road, Newtownards. Once you've made your choice, head over to the carving area, where you can help staff scoop the pumpkins out and they will carve it for you. Visitors can also capture the perfect photo memory at one of the many themed prop stations, follow the Fairytale Forest trail, toast some tasty marshmallows, or craft their own tub of spooky slime to take home. Prices start at £15 for children and £13 for adults; visit https://bookings.thearkopenfarm.co.uk/book/pumpkin-patch/83 for more details. Photo: Jill Wellington from Pixabay
2. Broughgammon Farm, Ballycastle
Located at 50 Straid Road, Ballycastle, Broughgammon Farm's 'Halloween at the Farm' event includes a pumpkin picking event packed with magical activities for all ages. Explore the real pumpkin patch and take home the perfect pumpkin, meet a friendly scarecrow, or join in the broomstick challenge or witchy scavenger hunt. Spooky crafts and friendly farm animals, from goats to donkeys will add to the family fun. Tickets are £18; for more information, visit https://www.broughgammon.com/events/ Photo: cgordon8527 from Pixabay
3. Steamvale Open Farm, Belfast
Based at 38 Ballyhanwood Road, Belfast, tickets are still available on selected dates at Streamvale’s Pumpkin Patch, running until October 31. With thousands of pumpkins to choose from, Streamvale's army of carvers will be on hand to help in the marquee so you don’t have to deal with the mess at home. There will also be a broomtastic disco, immersive haunted house experience, tractor and barrel rides and more. See https://streamvale.com/halloween-pumpkin-patch for more details and ticket prices. Photo: Contributed
4. Pickie Funpark, Bangor
Pickie’s Halloween Experience will be running until October 31 with visitors able to check out the pumpkin patch and decorate and carve their own pumpkin. There will also be a petting farm, Exploris pop up aquarium, exclusive entry into Pickie Park and performances from famous spooky characters. Prices start at £8 for toddlers and £15 for adults; see https://www.pickiefunpark.com/events/pickie-pumpkin-patch/ for more details. Photo: Contributed
