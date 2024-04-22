Whitehead craft and collectibles fair in aid of Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI
Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI (East Antrim) will be holding their next crafts and collectibles fair in May.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
It will take place in the Presbyterian Church Halls, Kings Road, Whitehead on Saturday, May 11, from 10.30am - 4.30pm.
Tea and coffee will be available all day. Admission is £1; accompanied children go free.
All proceeds will go towards towards Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI.
The organisation, which is marking its 60th year, is the only charity in Northern Ireland dedicated to blood cancer research.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.