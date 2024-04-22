Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It will take place in the Presbyterian Church Halls, Kings Road, Whitehead on Saturday, May 11, from 10.30am - 4.30pm.

Tea and coffee will be available all day. Admission is £1; accompanied children go free.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All proceeds will go towards towards Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI.