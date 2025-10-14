Whitehead Victorian Street Fair 2025 to feature live music, funfair, fireworks and more
A staple of Mid and East Antrim’s festive events calendar, the fair has been running since 2008.
Celebrating the heritage of the town, the popular event is organised by Whitehead Community Association.
Further information and updates on the fair can be found on WCA’s website.
This year’s event will see indoor stalls selling various goods from local traders; outside entertainment and food vendors; live music on stage, and a funfair for kids. There will also be a selection of talks and storytelling.
The Civic Carol service will take place in Whitehead Presbyterian Church from 4.30pm, followed by the official Christmas lights switch on at 5.30pm.
The fabulous fireworks display will take place at 5.50pm along the promenade (weather dependent), while children will have the opportunity to meet Santa in the grotto in Whitehead Community Centre.
Meanwhile, Santa Paws will be returning to a new location in King’s Road barbers.