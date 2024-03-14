1 . Donaghadee Harbour, Co Down

The popular seagoing history of the area means it’s no surprise that this seaside town is a popular spot for a wild water dip.. Not only can you enjoy views of Scotland but locals have made sure that the harbour is safe for swimmers and plans have just been approved for a ‘safe recreational zone’ in the harbour.To find more information go to https://www.ardsandnorthdown.gov.uk Photo: unsplash