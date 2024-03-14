Northern Ireland, with its rich landscapes and hidden corners, is a treasure trove for enthusiasts of this invigorating activity.
From the quaint harbour of Donaghadee to the peaceful Murlough Bay these 14 hidden swimming spots are perfect for those seeking solace away from the crowds or an intimate moment with nature.
1. Donaghadee Harbour, Co Down
The popular seagoing history of the area means it's no surprise that this seaside town is a popular spot for a wild water dip.. Not only can you enjoy views of Scotland but locals have made sure that the harbour is safe for swimmers and plans have just been approved for a 'safe recreational zone' in the harbour.
2. Ballintoy Harbour, Causeway coast
The small beach nestled underneath the headland of Giant's Causeway boasts stunning scenery and makes for a once in a lifetime wild swimming experience. Ballintoy is a small village where you not only will you get the chance to enjoy the clear waters but also the amenities of the village.
3. Murlough Beach, Newcastle
Overlooking this 6km beach stretch are the Mourne Mountains creating quite the view from the sea. Here, the waters are clear creating a beautiful experience all around. To truly enjoy the swim spots Northern Ireland has to offer head to Murlough Beach for its incredible views. This spot is especially popular in the summer months.
4. Lough Shannagh, Mourne Mountains
Surrounded by mountains including Slieve Doan and Slieve Loughshannagh, Lough Shannagh is the perfect place for a dip with a small gravel beach giving easy access to the clear waters.And if you're in the mood for more exercise with an easy climb up the mountain you can have spectacular views of the lake itself.