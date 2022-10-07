Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wine tasting evening for Portstewart PS

Portstewart Primary School’s PTA is holding a wine tasting event to raise funds.

By Una Culkin
Friday, 7th October 2022, 1:34 pm
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 1:35 pm

Join them on Friday, October 28 at 7.30pm, in Fairley's Bar, Coleraine to sample a wonderful selection of fine wines, gins including local Basalt Gin and some smooth vodka.

S﻿weet and savoury nibbles for all and a raffle will be held on the night. Start off the half term holidays in style at this fun event.

A﻿ll proceeds from the evening in aid of Portstewart Primary School. Book via eventbrite

Fundraiser for Portstewart Primary School
Coleraine