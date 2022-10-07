Wine tasting evening for Portstewart PS
Portstewart Primary School’s PTA is holding a wine tasting event to raise funds.
Join them on Friday, October 28 at 7.30pm, in Fairley's Bar, Coleraine to sample a wonderful selection of fine wines, gins including local Basalt Gin and some smooth vodka.
Sweet and savoury nibbles for all and a raffle will be held on the night. Start off the half term holidays in style at this fun event.
All proceeds from the evening in aid of Portstewart Primary School. Book via eventbrite