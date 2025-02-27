A Winter Wildlife Workshop will be held at Antrim Castle Gardens on Saturday, March 1.

The event will focus on our natural wildlife species and how they cope with surviving the colder winter months.

It will consist of a presentation highlighting their different adaptations and survival strategies, followed by a guided excursion around the grounds to try and spot some of the species discussed or their tracks and signs.

It will run from 10.30am-1.30pm; admission is £5 and can be booked through Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s website.