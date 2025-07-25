Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough lead the cast of Under the Bridge 📺

True crime drama Under the Bridge is set to air on ITV.

It features an Oscar-nominee in the cast.

But who else is in the series?

Under the Bridge is the latest import from across the Atlantic to arrive on ITV. The true-crime drama is based on the disappearance of teenager Reena Virk in the 1990s.

It is described as “one of the most shocking Canadian crimes” of that decade. The show was originally on Disney+ but is coming to ITVX and traditional linear TV as well.

But who is in the cast of the show and where do you know them from? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Under the Bridge on TV?

Under the Bridge is coming to ITV | ITV/ Hulu/ Disney Plus

ITV has picked up the show in a deal with Disney Plus. More shows from the streaming platform have become available on ITVX as well - find out more here.

It is set to be broadcast on Friday nights starting today (July 25) on ITV1/ STV. Under the Bridge will start at 9pm and the second episode will follow at 10pm.

How to watch the full series of Under the Bridge?

If you don’t want to wait until next week to find out what happens next in the story, the full boxset is already available to watch on ITVX/ STV Player. All of the episodes became available today (July 25).

Under the Bridge is also available to watch on Disney Plus - if you have a subscription to that.

Who is in the cast of Under the Bridge?

The true-crime drama boasts quite the incredible cast - including a recent Oscar-nominee. The full list includes:

Main

Lily Gladstone - Cam Bentland

Vritika Gupta - Reena Virk

Chloe Guidry - Josephine Bell

Javon "Wanna" Walton - Warren Glowatski

Izzy G - Kelly Ellard

Aiyana Goodfellow - Dusty Pace

Ezra Faroque Khan - Manjit Virk

Archie Panjabi - Suman Virk

Riley Keough - Rebecca Godfrey

Recurring

Anoop Desai - Raj Masihajjar

Matt Craven - Roy Bentland

Daniel Diemer - Scott Bentland

Jared Ager-Foster - Connor Fields

Maya Da Costa - Maya Longette

Arta Negahban - Laila Zahrani

Isabella Leon - Samara Bailey

Lily Gladstone was nominated for best actress at the 2024 Academy Awards for her role in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. She also won a Golden Globe for the role.

Viewers may recognise Riley Keogh from Daisy Jones & the Six as well as Mad Max: Fury Road. She was also part of the cast for Magic Mike - and is the eldest grandchild of Elvis Presley.

Archie Panjabi was most recently seen as The Rani in the 2025 series of Doctor Who on the BBC. She was also in Bend It Like Beckham back in the day - as well as other shows like The Good Wife and Life on Mars.

