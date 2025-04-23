Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wednesday Addams is returning to Netflix - but there is a twist

Wednesday will return for a second series on Netflix.

The season is set to be split into two parts.

But when will the episodes be released?

Wednesday will be creeping back onto your Netflix watchlist like a disembodied hand later this year. The mega-popular show will finally return for its highly anticipated second season in the summer - but there is a catch.

The streaming giant has announced the release dates for the Jenna Ortega led show - and yes you read that right. Wednesday will be split into multiple parts for its big return in a move similar to other hits like You, Stranger Things and Bridgerton.

Tim Burton will be on directing duty for four of the episodes and Billie Piper is also joining the cast. But when exactly will the new season be out?

When is Wednesday season two out on Netflix?

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday season 2 | Netflix

After nearly three years, Wednesday is set to dance back onto the streaming service and transport viewers back to Nevermore Academy at the end of the summer. Netflix is splitting season two into multiple parts spread across a month or so.

The first half of Wednesday series two will arrive on August 6. Viewers will then be able to catch the four remaining episodes on September 3.

On both of the release dates, Netflix will release the episodes at 8am GMT (9am CET) for audiences in the UK and Europe. Across the pond, it will drop at 3am ET/ 12am PT.

What to expect from Wednesday season two?

In a brief synopsis for the upcoming season, Netflix said that Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem.

Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery. There will be eight episodes in total - the same as season one.

Who is new to the cast for Wednesday season 2?

Jenna Ortega will be joined by some very recognisable faces this season including Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Billie Piper and Joana Lumley. The returning stars includes Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman.

