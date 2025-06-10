Disney’s Snow White will finally arrive on streaming - and this is the exact time you can watch it! 🍎

Snow White will be singing and dancing onto Disney Plus.

The live-action remake is releasing on streaming shortly.

But when exactly will you be able to watch the film?

Grab your crown and best princess dress because Disney’s Snow White is finally about to arrive on streaming. Months after it danced into cinemas, the movie is about to be available to watch at home.

Whether your kids have been desperate to watch the film again - or you simply missed it on the big screen - the long-awaited live action remake is landing on Disney Plus in a matter of hours. The House of Mouse confirmed its release date earlier in the month and it is almost here.

Rachel Zegler leads the cast as the titular Disney Princess, while Gal Gadot plays the Evil Queen. But when exactly can you watch it at home?

What to expect from Disney’s Snow White?

Gal Gadot in Snow White | DISNEY

The blockbuster is a live-action remake of the classic Disney animated film by the same name. Viewers are promised a “reimagining that journeys back to the timeless story”.

If you want to make it a true movie night, the original 1930s cartoon is also available to watch on the streaming service. So you could even watch them back-to-back.

When is Snow White out on Disney Plus?

After months of waiting, Disney finally confirmed the movie would be arriving on streaming on Wednesday, June 11. So you don’t have long left to wait.

Snow White’s streaming release comes almost three months after it first danced onto the big screens. It continues the trend of Disney movies sticking much closer to the 90 day theatrical window post-pandemic.

During the height of lockdown, , the movie giant was relatively quick with the turn around from the big screen to streaming.

Encanto, for example, released in cinema on November 24 2021 and arrived on Disney Plus a month later - December 24 - just in time for Christmas. But in recent years, the movies have taken far longer to arrive on streaming.

Inside Out 2 arrived in cinemas in June 2024, but didn’t land on streaming until September 25 of that year. Moana 2 originally sailed into cinema in November last year and took until March 2025 to arrive on streaming.

What time is Snow White out on Disney Plus?

Disney is fairly consistent with when it releases new shows and movies on its streaming service - with a few exceptions. For its biggest and most anticipated TV series, it may shift around the schedule to make it time up with prime viewing hours in America.

Andor and Daredevil: Born Again are recent examples - releasing in the early hours of the morning in the UK but in the evening across the pond. Fortunately, that is not the case for Snow White.

Viewers can expect the 2025 live-action remake to arrive at approximately 8am GMT on June 11. Which may make for perfect timing to entertain your little ones.

