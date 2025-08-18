We’re counting down the days until everyone returns to work after the 2025 summer holidays, but with the advent of the UK festival season coming to an end, is that it for big events this year?

We all know the answer to that - far from it.

Belfast’s SSE Arena in particular is what we are set to focus on this week, with an array of incredible events from the Belfast International Tattoo through to huge US names like Katy Perry and Benson Boone set to pass through the venue before the end of the year.

Many of the shows, in particular, that we’ve earmarked for the last few pages of your calendar still have tickets available, which can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

But what has caught our attention coming to the area throughout the remainder of 2025?

1 . Belfast International Tattoo (September 5 and 6) Experience a spectacular display of music, military precision, and dance at the Belfast International Tattoo on September 5 and 6. This year's event features incredible pipe bands, marching bands, and cultural dance performances from across the globe, all under one roof. It's a show of skill and sound that you won't want to miss. | Colin Turtle

2 . Rend Collective (September 12) Northern Ireland's very own Rend Collective returns home for a night of praise and worship on September 12. Get ready to sing along to their uplifting hits and be part of a night filled with joyful music and inspiring lyrics. It’s a chance to see one of the biggest names in modern worship music in their hometown. | Rick Diamond/Getty Images

3 . Simply Red (September 23) Get ready for an unforgettable evening with Simply Red on September 23. With their soulful sound and timeless hits like 'Holding Back the Years' and 'If You Don't Know Me by Now,' Mick Hucknall and the band are set to deliver a performance that will have you on your feet all night long. | Provided