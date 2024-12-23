Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It wouldn’t be Christmas without The Snowman ⛄

The Snowman is a Christmas classic - and you may want to watch it this year.

First airing in the 1980s, it has become a festive favourite.

It is based on the book by Raymond Briggs.

It wouldn’t be Christmas without watching The Snowman. The festive classic is bound to leave you walking in the air.

Since it first aired on TV in 1982 it has become a firm favourite and yearly staple for many. You might be wondering if you can watch it this year - or if it is not on the schedule.

Here’s all you need to know. Including when and where you can watch it.

When is The Snowman on TV this Christmas?

The Snowman is aired every Christmas (Photo: Channel 4) | Channel 4

The beloved animated classic has been an annual fixture for decades, so you may wonder when it will be on in 2024. Fortunately, it has been confirmed for Christmas Eve (December 24) this year.

It will be on Channel 4 at 4.15pm. The Snowman is scheduled to run for 30 minutes, including adverts and will be followed by another animated classic - Mog’s Christmas.

What is The Snowman about?

If you have been living under a rock for decades, The Snowman is based on the 1978 picture book of the same name by Raymond Briggs. Like the book, the animated film is wordless instead told through pictures, action and music - with Howard Blake providing the score.

The only words featured in the animated film comes in the form of the beloved track Walking in the Air. It follows a young boy who goes on a magical adventure with a snowman, flying over Brighton and further north, catching the sight of the northern lights.

