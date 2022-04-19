249 further coronavirus cases in Antrim and Newtownabbey

The number of coronavirus cases in Antrim and Newtownabbey increased by 249 in the last five days, official figures show.

A total of 54,305 cases had been confirmed in Antrim and Newtownabbey when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 19 (Tuesday), up from 54,056 on Thursday, the last working day before the Easter bank holiday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Antrim and Newtownabbey, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 37,776 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Northern Ireland average of 37,059.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest five-day period in Antrim and Newtownabbey.

The dashboard shows 302 people had died in the area by April 19 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 3,391 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Antrim and Newtownabbey.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.