291 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Antrim and Newtownabbey

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Antrim and Newtownabbey increased by 291 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 36,458 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Antrim and Newtownabbey when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 21 (Friday), up from 36,167 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Antrim and Newtownabbey now stands at 25,361 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the Northern Ireland average of 26,357.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 95,776 over the period, to 15,709,059.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers currently only include LFT results for England and Northern Ireland, with lateral flow testing data for Scotland due to be added in the coming weeks.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Antrim and Newtownabbey.

The dashboard shows 280 people had died in the area by January 21 (Friday) – up from 279 on Thursday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 3,062 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Antrim and Newtownabbey.