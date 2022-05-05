31 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Antrim and Newtownabbey

The number of coronavirus cases in Antrim and Newtownabbey increased by 31 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 54,910 cases had been confirmed in Antrim and Newtownabbey when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 5 (Thursday), up from 54,879 on Wednesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Antrim and Newtownabbey, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 38,197 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Northern Ireland average of 37,407.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Antrim and Newtownabbey.

The dashboard shows 306 people had died in the area by May 5 (Thursday) – up from 305 on Wednesday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 3,425 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Antrim and Newtownabbey.