Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council approves a pay rise for councillors

A basic allowance for elected members recommended by the Department for Communities was approved at a meeting of the council’s Policy and Governance Committee last week.

It was proposed by Macedon DUP Councillor Victor Robinson and seconded by current Mayor Councillor Billy Webb.

This payment will rise to £15,757 annually from £15,486 and applies from April 1 2021.

The DUP is expected to hold the mayoral post from June 2022.

In 2019, Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors agreed to bring in a consultant at a cost of £2,375 to “produce an evidence based report” on special allowance payments.

Details of a Scheme of Allowances payable to councillors in Northern Ireland at the time showed that mayors in other council areas could receive an annual allowance between £10,000 and £34,800; their deputies, between £5,000 and £9,021, committee chairs between £1,061 and £8,844.

Last May, it was recommended that proposals in the consultant’s review which took into account allowances paid by other councils be implemented. This was moved by Glengormley DUP Alderman Phillip Brett and seconded by Glengormley Ulster Unionist Ald Mark Cosgrove.

Glengormley Sinn Fein Councillor Michael Goodman proposed that a decision be deferred for 12 months, seconded by Cllr Wilson, but this was defeated.

The rise was then approved by 24 in favour, nine against and one abstention.

The Mayor will receive the biggest hike in payment. A special responsibility allowance of £13,797 looks set to rise to £21,000 in June. The Deputy Mayor’s allowance will increase from £9,021 to £10,500.

Committee chairs and vice chairs will also receive a rise in payments. The highest is allocated to the Planning Committee chair who will be in line for an expected increase from the current payment of £6,368 annually to £8,000. The vice-chair’s payment is expected to rise from £3,183 to £3,250.

The engagement of a consultant was proposed by Ald Cosgrove who said at the time: “When we are doing something that is going to be with us for a very long period of time, it’s important to get it right to make it fair.

“There is such a wide variance that I think it is just a necessary piece of work. We do know certain people in the marketplace are able to do this sort of work and have evidence for it and we don’t.”

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “The implementation of the consultant’s review was agreed at the May 2021 council meeting. The report was evidence-based, addressed inconsistencies and aligned the allowances paid more closely with those paid by other councils.”