Antrim and Newtownabbey establishment handed new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:04 BST
Alexander McConnell Ltd, a pub, bar or nightclub at 4 Main Street, Doagh, Ballyclare, Antrim was given the score after assessment on June 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 54 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 38 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.