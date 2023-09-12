Antrim and Newtownabbey establishment handed new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Grange Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 22-26 The Square, Ballyclare, Ballyclare, Antrim was given the score after assessment on August 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 55 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 38 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.