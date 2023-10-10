Antrim and Newtownabbey establishment handed new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Crumlin United, a pub, bar or nightclub at 26 Mill Road, Ballytromery, Crumlin, Antrim was given the score after assessment on September 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 56 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 39 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.