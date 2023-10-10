Register
Antrim and Newtownabbey establishment handed new food hygiene rating

An Antrim and Newtownabbey drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:16 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Crumlin United, a pub, bar or nightclub at 26 Mill Road, Ballytromery, Crumlin, Antrim was given the score after assessment on September 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 56 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 39 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.