Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Lana's at massereene, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 51 Lough Road, Balloo, Antrim, Antrim was given the score after assessment on July 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 188 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 152 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.