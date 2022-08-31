Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant given new food hygiene rating

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Lana's at massereene, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 51 Lough Road, Balloo, Antrim, Antrim was given the score after assessment on July 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.