Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant given new food hygiene rating

An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Synge & Byrne Deli, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Longwood Road, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim was given the score after assessment on August 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.