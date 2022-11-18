Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
42 minutes ago
Jake's Cocktail Bar & Grill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Antrim, Antrim was given the score after assessment on October 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 184 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 148 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.