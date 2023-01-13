Register
Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant given new food hygiene rating

An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Jake's Cocktail Bar & Grill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Antrim, Antrim was given the score after assessment on December 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 185 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 146 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.