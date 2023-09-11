Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Whitehouse Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 213 Shore Road, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim was given the score after assessment on August 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 174 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 139 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.