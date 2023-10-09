Register
Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant given new food hygiene rating

An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 9th Oct 2023, 08:26 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Ground Espresso Bars Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Longwood Road, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Antrim was given the score after assessment on September 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 174 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 138 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.