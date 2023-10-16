Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant given new food hygiene rating

Register
An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:28 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Bureau by the Lough, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 637 Shore Road, Newtownabbey, Antrim was given the score after assessment on September 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 174 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 137 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.