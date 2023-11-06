Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Coffee Co, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 22-24 New Street, Randalstown, Randalstown, Antrim was given the score after assessment on September 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 173 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 135 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.