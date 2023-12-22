Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Wee Bistro, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 17a Ballyclare Road, Glengormley was given the score after assessment on November 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 175 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 133 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.