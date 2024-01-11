Register
Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant given new food hygiene rating

An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 11th Jan 2024, 10:06 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The Crooked Glen 2.0, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 67 Main Street, Ballytromery, Crumlin, Antrim was given the score after assessment on December 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 177 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 133 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.