Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Five Corners / Brothers / Take 5, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 249 Rashee Road, Rashee, Ballyclare, Antrim was given the score after assessment on December 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 177 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 132 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.