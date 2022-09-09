Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Apache Pizza Glengormley, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 8 Portland Avenue, Glengormly, Newtownabbey, Antrim was given the score after assessment on August 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.