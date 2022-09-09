Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Antrim and Newtownabbey restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Apache Pizza Glengormley, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 8 Portland Avenue, Glengormly, Newtownabbey, Antrim was given the score after assessment on August 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Antrim and Newtownabbey's 189 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 153 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.